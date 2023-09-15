Music Tonight: Friday, Sept. 15

Friday, September 15, 2023
are a lively string band whose repertoire spans the roots range of Americana, from bluegrass to country and beyond. This quintet has a fairly large following, no doubt due in large part to its exciting stage presence and high degree of musicianship. You can find out for yourself at Humbrews
at 9 p.m.
, where local pickers Fickle Hill
will provide the opening salvo ($25, $20 advance).
