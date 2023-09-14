Thursday, September 14, 2023
WCA Jazz Series this Friday at Trinidad Town Hall
Posted
By Kali Cozyris
on Thu, Sep 14, 2023 at 6:00 AM
Westhaven Center for the Arts
presents its monthly Jazz Series on Friday, Sept. 15
, at 7 p.m.
at Trinidad Town Hall
featuring music by RLA Jazz Trio
with Matt McClimon
on vibes and Doug Marcum
on guitar ($10-$20 sliding). McClimon is director of the concert and jazz bands at Fortuna Middle School and Toddy Thomas Middle School, and he leads the jazz ensemble of the 191st Army Band at Camp Parks. He is also a graduate of Humboldt (BA in Percussion Performance), University of Louisville (BME), and University of New Orleans (MM in Jazz Studies). Drinks and snacks available.
Tags: Westhaven Center for the Arts, Trinidad Town Hall, monthly Jazz Series, RLA Jazz Trio, Matt McClimon, Doug Marcum, Image