Thursday, September 14, 2023

WCA Jazz Series this Friday at Trinidad Town Hall

Posted By on Thu, Sep 14, 2023 at 6:00 AM

Westhaven Center for the Arts presents its monthly Jazz Series on Friday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m. at Trinidad Town Hall featuring music by RLA Jazz Trio with Matt McClimon on vibes and Doug Marcum on guitar ($10-$20 sliding). McClimon is director of the concert and jazz bands at Fortuna Middle School and Toddy Thomas Middle School, and he leads the jazz ensemble of the 191st Army Band at Camp Parks. He is also a graduate of Humboldt (BA in Percussion Performance), University of Louisville (BME), and University of New Orleans (MM in Jazz Studies). Drinks and snacks available.
Kali Cozyris
 Kali Cozyris is the calendar editor of the North Coast Journal.

