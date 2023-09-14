A+E

Thursday, September 14, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Thursday, Sept. 14

Posted By on Thu, Sep 14, 2023 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
I’m happy to suggest another unique show at the always interesting venue known as the Sanctuary. This time it’s a nice bit of chamber music titled Cozy Classicals and put on by a talented quartet of locals Julie Fulkerson, Jesse Alms, Katie Swisher and Holly MacDonell. There’s a pre-show dinner option at 6 p.m., which requires reservations and tickets from sanctuaryarcata.org. This will run you between $20-$50. If you’d like to skip the meal and just catch the show, the doors open at 6:45 p.m., where you can grab a ticket for $10-$20 and settle in by the 7 p.m. program starting time. Works for me.
