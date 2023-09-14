Music Tonight: Thursday, Sept. 14

click to enlarge
I’m happy to suggest another unique show at the always interesting venue known as the Sanctuary
. This time it’s a nice bit of chamber music titled Cozy Classicals
and put on by a talented quartet of locals Julie Fulkerson, Jesse Alms, Katie Swisher
and Holly MacDonell.
There’s a pre-show dinner option at
6 p.m., which requires reservations and tickets from sanctuaryarcata.org
. This will run you between $20-$50. If you’d like to skip the meal and just catch the show, the doors open at 6:45 p.m., where you can grab a ticket for $10-$20 and settle in by the 7 p.m.
program starting time. Works for me.