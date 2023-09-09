A+E

Saturday, September 9, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Saturday, Sept. 9

Posted By on Sat, Sep 9, 2023 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge Object Heavy plays Cannifest on Saturday, Sept. 9. - PHOTO BY CHRIS PARREIRA, COURTESY OF THE ARTISTS
  • Photo by Chris Parreira, courtesy of the artists
  • Object Heavy plays Cannifest on Saturday, Sept. 9.
It’s the beginning of the two-day smokestravaganza Cannifest at the lovely Halvorsen Park. Since there’s a lot going on here, I’m just going to share a few basic details and leave it to you to work out the rest. Today’s fest goes from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., while Sunday begins an hour later and ends at the same time. There are a lot of non-musical aspects to this whole thing that fall far outside of my beat but also quite a few musical acts that will be doing their thing on the four stages. So, rather than getting lost in the weeds regarding the technical stuff, I will instead
say were I to go and had to pick only one day, I would go today, as legendary hip hop duo Dead Prez headlines the entertainment, and on a long list of formidable talent, local funk masters Object Heavy will also be plying its wares. Ticket pricing runs through a range of number and options, with single day advance passes going for $55, weekend passes starting at $82, and VIP weekend lanyards running you an oddly specific amount of $182.42. Enjoy!
