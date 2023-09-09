Music Tonight: Saturday, Sept. 9

click to enlarge
Photo by Chris Parreira, courtesy of the artists
Object Heavy plays Cannifest on Saturday, Sept. 9.
It’s the beginning of the two-day smokestravaganza Cannifest
at the lovely Halvorsen Park
. Since there’s a lot going on here, I’m just going to share a few basic details and leave it to you to work out the rest. Today’s fest goes from 11 a.m.
to 10 p.m.
, while Sunday begins an hour later and ends at the same time. There are a lot of non-musical aspects to this whole thing that fall far outside of my beat but also quite a few musical acts that will be doing their thing on the four stages. So, rather than getting lost in the weeds regarding the technical stuff, I will instead
say were I to go and had to pick only one day, I would go today, as legendary hip hop duo Dead Prez
headlines the entertainment, and on a long list of formidable talent, local funk masters Object Heavy
will also be plying its wares. Ticket pricing runs through a range of number and options, with single day advance passes going for $55, weekend passes starting at $82, and VIP weekend lanyards running you an oddly specific amount of $182.42. Enjoy!