Friday, September 8, 2023

Music Tonight: Friday, Sept. 8

Posted By on Fri, Sep 8, 2023 at 4:00 AM

Arcata has two groovy shows tonight at 9 p.m. for you to choose from, a choice that might prove difficult, as both look quite promising. Over at Humbrews, Fernstock 2023 alumni Caribbean Jazz Odyssey is set to share the stage with Samba Floresta, which guarantees a night of movement on the dancefloor ($10).
Meanwhile at the Miniplex, there’s a hip hop mini-fest of sorts, where under the title Live Wires, lots of talent will be on deck to perform, including Fresh Micks, 4drian, Emani, Rowdy, local heroes Reeph and S0ul, and, hailing from Redding, Davey Legend. Only $5 for this full crew.
