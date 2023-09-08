A+E

Friday, September 8, 2023

Cannifest this Weekend at Halvorsen Park

Posted By on Fri, Sep 8, 2023 at 6:00 AM

Cannifest, the Cannabis Festival and Trade Gathering, is back on Humboldt’s famous and fertile soil this weekend, with loads of farmers, makers, vendors and cannabis enthusiasts hashing it out on Saturday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 10 at Halvorsen Park ($55-$182.42). There’s lots to see and do, so plan your strain accordingly. Meet local farmers and makers, compete in the Humboldt Grow Games, eat local food and learn from the speakers and practitioners. Musical heavy hitters include Dead Prez, Kabaka Pyramid, Don Carlos, Balkan Bump, Think X: A Tribute to Pink Floyd and a smattering of local bands and DJs keeping the vibe mellow. Ages 21 and up. Get tickets at tixr.com/groups/cannifest/events/cannifest-2023-77025.
Kali Cozyris
 Kali Cozyris is the calendar editor of the North Coast Journal.

