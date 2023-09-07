A+E

Thursday, September 7, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Thursday, Sept. 7

Posted By on Thu, Sep 7, 2023 at 4:00 AM

Fans of goth, post-punk, darkwave and the more experimental side of sonic heaviness have some good news coming their way this evening at 7 p.m. The Siren’s Song Tavern is putting on a show with exactly that kind of crew, headlined by Atlanta’s Dead Register with Oakland to Arcata transplants Silence in the Snow, as well as local DJs DastBunny and Unseelie ($15).
