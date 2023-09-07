Thursday, September 7, 2023
Music Tonight: Thursday, Sept. 7
By Collin Yeo
on Thu, Sep 7, 2023 at 4:00 AM
Fans of goth, post-punk, darkwave and the more experimental side of sonic heaviness have some good news coming their way this evening at 7 p.m. The Siren’s Song Tavern
is putting on a show with exactly that kind of crew, headlined by Atlanta’s Dead Register
with Oakland to Arcata transplants Silence in the Snow
, as well as local DJs DastBunny
and Unseelie
($15).
