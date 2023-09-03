Music Tonight: Sunday, Sept. 3

click to enlarge Shutterstock

Well, it seems theis slapping it out of the park this weekend with shows featuring great talents from the beautiful frontiers of contemporary musical potential. Tonight’sgig spotlights the incredible acoustic guitar playing of, a guitarist/composer of unusual talent, who first cut his teeth in the national eye working with the influential Sun City Girls.is another fine act, featuring members of Six Organs of Admittance and Comets on Fire, whilehad collected musicians who sit “above the salt” in our local music scene, including members of White Manna, CV, and Die Geister Beschwören ($15).Since this is the long holiday weekend, I will mention another great show for the matinee crowd, just in case you have other plans for the evening.is hosting a proper patio punk show, with local heroesandAs with Sunday Shanty shindigs in the past, this one hits the mark atand nothing is required to get you through the door beyond a birthday that is at least 21 years ago.