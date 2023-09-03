Music Tonight: Sunday, Sept. 3

click to enlarge
Well, it seems the Miniplex
is slapping it out of the park this weekend with shows featuring great
talents from the beautiful frontiers of contemporary musical potential. Tonight’s 9 p.m.
gig spotlights the incredible acoustic guitar playing of Sir Richard Bishop
, a guitarist/composer of unusual talent, who first cut his teeth in the national eye working with the influential Sun City Girls. Winter Band
is another fine act, featuring members of Six Organs of Admittance and Comets on Fire, while The Uncredible Phin Band
had collected musicians who sit “above the salt” in our local music scene, including members of White Manna, CV, and Die Geister Beschwören ($15).
Since this is the long holiday weekend, I will mention another great show for the matinee crowd, just in case you have other plans for the evening. The Shanty
is hosting a proper patio punk show, with local heroes Former Chimps
and The Real D.T.s.
As with Sunday Shanty shindigs in the past, this one hits the mark at 2 p.m.
and nothing is required to get you through the door beyond a birthday that is at least 21 years ago.