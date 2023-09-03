36th Annual I Block Party Happening Monday

This Labor Day, join the festivities at the 36th annual I Block Party taking place Monday, Sept. 4 from noon to 6 p.m. in front of Los Bagels in Arcata. This fun-for-the-whole-family event is a benefit for Arcata’s sister city Camoapa, Nicaragua, where monies raised support education, clean water and humanitarian projects. The party includes live music by Lizzy and the Moonbeams, Citizen Funk and Timbata. There will be local beers and hard cider, as well as an albacore, chicken or tofu barbecued dinner, desserts, a kids’ area, a silent auction and raffle.