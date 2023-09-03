36th Annual I Block Party Happening Monday

click to enlarge Photo by Mark Larson

This Labor Day, join the festivities at the 36th annualtaking placefromin front ofin Arcata. This fun-for-the-whole-family event is a benefit for Arcata’s sister city Camoapa, Nicaragua, where monies raised support education, clean water and humanitarian projects. The party includes live music byand. There will be local beers and hard cider, as well as an albacore, chicken or tofu barbecued dinner, desserts, a kids’ area, a silent auction and raffle.