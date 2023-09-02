A+E

Saturday, September 2, 2023

Music Tonight: Saturday, Sept. 2

Posted By on Sat, Sep 2, 2023 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge Opossum Sun Trail plays the Miniplex at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2. - PHOTO COURTESY OF THE ARTISTS
  • Photo courtesy of the artists
  • Opossum Sun Trail plays the Miniplex at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2.
Every so often, the conditions of our homeland create the perfect environment for an unusually excellent band to form and grow into a thing so lovely and special that its very nature prevents it from staying rooted to the soil from whose fecundity it sprang. Like a tumbleweed or a kaleidoscope of dandelion seeds, it takes to the winds and spreads its musical issue out into the larger world. Sometimes, though, those bands return to spawn for a night or two, and happily, one of my favorite of such acts is doing just such a thing tonight at the Miniplex at 8 p.m. Opossum Sun Trail, whom you might recall most recently when I gave their last release a glowing review in these pages, are back in town, and if you want to hear psyche-western vistas from the outer Cerebellum Range, you must come through. Also playing is a new project called Myrtle Mountain, featuring members of Black Plate, September Rain and that rascally noise scamp Chini. There will also be a set by Berkeley’s futuristic synth-folk band Katsy Pline. Just $10 is a steal for this one, and I’d suggest getting in by 9 p.m. to secure a spot.
Tags: , , , ,

