Friday, September 1, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Friday, Sept. 1

Posted By on Fri, Sep 1, 2023 at 4:15 AM

Attention all Weeners out there: The Stallions, Humboldt Country’s premier Ween tribute act, will be jamming at Humbrews tonight at 8 p.m. The band, joined by visiting member and pianist Aber Miller, will be playing the group’s White Pepper album in its entirety, along with some other choice nuggets from its large and chaotic discography ($10).
Collin Yeo

