Friday, September 1, 2023
Music Tonight: Friday, Sept. 1
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Fri, Sep 1, 2023 at 4:15 AM
Attention all Weeners out there: The Stallions
, Humboldt Country’s premier Ween tribute act, will be jamming at Humbrews
tonight at 8 p.m
. The band, joined by visiting member and pianist Aber Miller
, will be playing the group’s White Pepper album in its entirety, along with some other choice nuggets from its large and chaotic discography ($10).
