Catch the Flavor of Shelter Cove at Taste of the Cove
By Kali Cozyris
on Fri, Sep 1, 2023 at 6:00 AM
Heart of the Redwoods Community Hospice’s annual dinner event, Taste of the Cove
, is this Saturday, Sept. 2
, from 1 to 5 p.m.
in Shelter Cove’s Mal Coombs Park
($35, $10 for ages 12 and under, free for kids under 5). Enjoy wild-caught fish donated by local fisher-folk, local farm-fresh vegetables and delicious homemade desserts. Locally produced beer and wine will be available. Live entertainment will be provided by the Sisters Terry and the Rolling Papers, Ray Bevitori and Friends
, and Hill Honey and the Wildcats
. There will be activities for kids and a 50/50 raffle at this family-friendly event.
