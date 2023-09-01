Catch the Flavor of Shelter Cove at Taste of the Cove

click to enlarge submitted

Heart of the Redwoods Community Hospice’s annual dinner event,, is this, fromin Shelter Cove’s($35, $10 for ages 12 and under, free for kids under 5). Enjoy wild-caught fish donated by local fisher-folk, local farm-fresh vegetables and delicious homemade desserts. Locally produced beer and wine will be available. Live entertainment will be provided by the, and. There will be activities for kids and a 50/50 raffle at this family-friendly event.