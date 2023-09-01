A+E

Archives | RSS

  |  

Friday, September 1, 2023

Food / Music

Catch the Flavor of Shelter Cove at Taste of the Cove

Posted By on Fri, Sep 1, 2023 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • submitted
Heart of the Redwoods Community Hospice’s annual dinner event, Taste of the Cove, is this Saturday, Sept. 2, from 1 to 5 p.m. in Shelter Cove’s Mal Coombs Park ($35, $10 for ages 12 and under, free for kids under 5). Enjoy wild-caught fish donated by local fisher-folk, local farm-fresh vegetables and delicious homemade desserts. Locally produced beer and wine will be available. Live entertainment will be provided by the Sisters Terry and the Rolling Papers, Ray Bevitori and Friends, and Hill Honey and the Wildcats. There will be activities for kids and a 50/50 raffle at this family-friendly event.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , , , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Kali Cozyris
Bio:
 Kali Cozyris is the calendar editor of the North Coast Journal.

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Aug 31, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 35
Forgotten In Rio Dell

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation