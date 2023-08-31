A+E

Archives | RSS

Thursday, August 31, 2023

Cinema

Summer Movies Series at FRT

Posted By on Thu, Aug 31, 2023 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge The Wiz
  • The Wiz
Ferndale Repertory Theater presents the third in its Summer Movie Series, with the musical The Wiz, starring Dianna Ross, Michael Jackson, Richard Pryor, Lena Horne and Mabel King, among others, on Saturday, Sept. 2, at 7 p.m. ($10, $5 students/seniors). Grab some concessions and ease on down the aisle to take your seat for this reimagination of the L. Frank Baum classic, The Wizard of Oz, starring an African-American cast. You won’t be able to sit still for this one! Box office opens at 6:15 p.m., doors at 6:30 p.m.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , ,

Trending

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

About The Author

Kali Cozyris
Bio:
 Kali Cozyris is the calendar editor of the North Coast Journal.

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Aug 31, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 35
Forgotten In Rio Dell

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation