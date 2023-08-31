Summer Movies Series at FRT

click to enlarge The Wiz

presents the third in its, with the musical, starring Dianna Ross, Michael Jackson, Richard Pryor, Lena Horne and Mabel King, among others, on, at($10, $5 students/seniors). Grab some concessions and ease on down the aisle to take your seat for this reimagination of the L. Frank Baum classic,, starring an African-American cast. You won’t be able to sit still for this one! Box office opens at 6:15 p.m., doors at 6:30 p.m.