Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Music

Humboldt Botanical Garden Changes this Weekend's Concert Date

Posted By on Wed, Aug 30, 2023 at 4:18 PM

Heads up, North Coast music fans. The Humboldt Botanical Garden had to change the date of its Summer Music Series concert this weekend from Sunday, Sept. 3 to Saturday, Sept. 2.

Saturday's concert will feature music by Irie Rockerz from 1 to 3 p.m.  In addition to listening to great reggae tunes from the Rockerz, attendees can enjoy local fare by Stephanie’s Home Cooking and local beer and wine. So, head over to the Garden this Saturday for an afternoon of positive music, great food and beautiful surroundings.

The concert is free for Garden members, general admission price for non-members and free for children under 6.

Kali Cozyris
 Kali Cozyris is the calendar editor of the North Coast Journal.

