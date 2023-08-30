Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Humboldt Botanical Garden Changes this Weekend's Concert Date
Posted
By Kali Cozyris
on Wed, Aug 30, 2023 at 4:18 PM
Heads up, North Coast music fans. The Humboldt Botanical Garden had to change the date of its Summer Music Series concert this weekend from Sunday, Sept. 3 to Saturday, Sept. 2.
Saturday's concert will feature music by Irie Rockerz from 1 to 3 p.m. In addition to listening to great reggae tunes from the Rockerz, attendees can enjoy local fare by Stephanie’s Home Cooking and local beer and wine. So, head over to the Garden this Saturday for an afternoon of positive music, great food and beautiful surroundings.
The concert is free for Garden members, general admission price for non-members and free for children under 6.
click to enlarge
Tags: Humboldt Botanical Garden, Irie Rockerz, ummer Music Series, Stephanie’s Home Cooking, Image