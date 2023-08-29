A+E

Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Photos: Ladies' Hat Day at the Races

Under a cool marine layer of fog, the 127th annual Humboldt County Fair on Saturday featured the usual horse racing and some amazing displays of creativity, humor and beauty in the 11th annual Ladies Hat Day at the Races. Thanks to the last-minute repairs of earthquake damage, a large crowd safely packed the grandstands to watch the races and the hat competition.

An all-ages group showed up by afternoon race time to compete for cash and prizes in Ladies Hat Day with some unusual creativity in their head coverings and stylish-to-outrageous fashions. Event organizer Cindy Olsen offered $1,500  for the grand prize winner of the People’s Choice Award, $500 to the runner-up, and $150 cash to first-place winners in Best Racing Theme, Most Glamorous, Best Couple or Group, Funniest or Most Outrageous, and Best Youth Up to 12 Years Old.

By Mark Larson
Carolyn Polasek, of Ferndale, returned to successfully defend her first-place win in Most Glamorous with a huge stylish hat and full-length white dress with black trim. She then won the back-to-back People’s Choice Award as well. The “Talk Derby to Me” group won the Most Outrageous category. (See photo captions for other category winners.)

Meanwhile, elsewhere at the fair, attendees could stop by to watch cute rescue dogs and pot-bellied pigs racing at Cook’s Racing Pigs racetrack venue, challenge one’s stomach after eating fair food on the carnival rides or watch the Dairy Heifer Auction, the Jim Gupton Veggie Auction and the small- and large-animal round robin events. Some drama followed not long after the Dairy Heifer Auction as its very pregnant Supreme Grand Champion Holstein gave birth to a calf in front of a large crowd back in its stall at the dairy barn.

And by the way, if you stopped by the Flower House, you could see a "Scary Fieri" blue ribbon-winning scarecrow by Lori Sue Gregg of Carlotta in the plants/garden/flower exhibit hall. The real Fieri was also present during fair week.

