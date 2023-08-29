A+E

Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Music Tonight: Tuesday, Aug. 29

Posted By on Tue, Aug 29, 2023 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge Os Mutantes play the Arcata Playhouse at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29. - PHOTO BY ADRIANA MORAE, COURTESY OF THE ARTISTS
  • Photo by Adriana Morae, courtesy of the artists
  • Os Mutantes play the Arcata Playhouse at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Humboldt Hot Air and Richards’ Goat are presenting a show at the Arcata Playhouse I can definitely vouch for, having seen them in New Orleans a decade ago and being a fan for ages. Os Mutantes is the groundbreaking Brazilian psychedelic tropicalia band whose music influenced some of our most influential bands. They were also victims of political repression by reactionaries in the late 1960s and have thankfully enjoyed a renaissance over the last decade. New York’s Ghost Funk Orchestra opens. The $35 ticket is a deal for this legendary act. And 7 p.m. is a decent hour for all.
Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

