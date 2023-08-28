Monday, August 28, 2023
Music Tonight: Monday, Aug. 28
By Collin Yeo
Aug 28, 2023
Forget about the sold out Center Arts gig, if you didn’t get tickets for Sylvan Esso
earlier then you are S.O.L. Which is a piece of luck, as tonight’s edition of Metal
Mondays
at Savage Henry Comedy Club
is fantastic. Humboldt-grown but Los Angeles- based Biomass
is a group that balances the harmonic splendor of Terry Riley with the heavy riffage of Neurosis and Sleep. I’m painting around the edges here; this band is amazing, and very unique and groundbreaking. Local support is provided by two of Humboldt’s finest, Death Doula
and my dear favorite sky-shriekers Black Plate
at 7 p.m. ($10).
