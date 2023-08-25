Friday, August 25, 2023
Music Tonight: Friday, Aug. 25
By Collin Yeo
on Fri, Aug 25, 2023 at 4:08 AM
photo by Jo Babb
Frail Talk
The Outer Space
is putting on an indie folk show tonight at 7 p.m.
The lineup is full of musicians who work with the gentler side of the sonic palette, with touring Colorado duo Frail Talk
bringing the colors from the furthest blooms little Arcata. Speaking of blooms, Your Local Flora
will be playing a set, along with Sara Kei
. Admission is $5-$20 sliding scale, and masks are recommended.
