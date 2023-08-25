A+E

Friday, August 25, 2023

Music Tonight: Friday, Aug. 25

Posted By on Fri, Aug 25, 2023 at 4:08 AM

click to enlarge Frail Talk - PHOTO BY JO BABB
  • photo by Jo Babb
  • Frail Talk
The Outer Space is putting on an indie folk show tonight at 7 p.m. The lineup is full of musicians who work with the gentler side of the sonic palette, with touring Colorado duo Frail Talk bringing the colors from the furthest blooms little Arcata. Speaking of blooms, Your Local Flora will be playing a set, along with Sara Kei. Admission is $5-$20 sliding scale, and masks are recommended.
Collin Yeo

