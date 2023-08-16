It’s the time of year just about everyone looks forward to: county fair time! From thrilling rides to live performances, food, contests, showcases and horse racing, there's something to satisfy everyone’s nostalgic jones at the 127th annual Humboldt County Fair. The fair opens its gates for 10 days and nights of fun, running Aug. 17-27 (closed Monday, Aug. 21), noon to 9 p.m. at Humboldt County Fairgrounds (entry: $5-$15, free for kids under 6; $45 carnival ride pass, $5 parking). Highlights this year are the Chili Cook-off on Thursday, Aug. 24 with hometown celebrity chef Guy Fieri hosting, and the 11th annual Ladies Hat Day at the Races on Saturday, Aug. 26. Check humboldtcountyfair.org for complete schedule of events.