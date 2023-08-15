Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Comedy Tonight: Tuesday, Aug. 15
By Collin Yeo
on Tue, Aug 15, 2023 at 4:00 AM
Speaking of Savage Henry Comedy Club
, tonight at 9 p.m.
the club is presenting one of its signature themed shows. Hosted by creator Rebekah Perry
, Smutty Buddies
is a series of live readings by various comedians of fan-fiction found in the far wastelands of the internet. A panel of judges will preside over the frivolity ($5).
