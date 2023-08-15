A+E

Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Comedy Tonight: Tuesday, Aug. 15

Posted By on Tue, Aug 15, 2023 at 4:00 AM

Speaking of Savage Henry Comedy Club, tonight at 9 p.m. the club is presenting one of its signature themed shows. Hosted by creator Rebekah Perry, Smutty Buddies is a series of live readings by various comedians of fan-fiction found in the far wastelands of the internet. A panel of judges will preside over the frivolity ($5).
