Saturday, August 12, 2023

Community / Dance

Second Annual Humboldt Obon Festival Happening Sunday

Posted By on Sat, Aug 12, 2023

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MARK LARSON
  • Photo by Mark Larson
The second annual Humboldt Obon Festival takes place this Sunday, Aug. 13, from 4 to 8 p.m. outside the Arcata Playhouse (free to attend). The festival, which drew a large crowd last year, is a celebration of traditional Japanese foods and culture. Obon is a Japanese Buddhist custom to honor the spirits of one’s ancestors. Rinban Gerald Sakamoto, minister for the San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin returns this year to bless the festival and to share the stories and traditions of Obon. There will be an altar to honor ancestors, food vendors (Asian and Pacific
Islander cuisine), children’s activities, music, Bon dancing (in a circle, rather than a line) and more. Presented by Humboldt Asians & Pacific Islanders in Solidarity (HAPI).
Kali Cozyris

Kali Cozyris
Bio:
 Kali Cozyris is the calendar editor of the North Coast Journal.

