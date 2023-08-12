Music Tonight: Saturday, Aug. 12

click to enlarge Photo by Harper King

Family Worship Center plays the Miniplex at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12.

There’s a good one going on at thetonight for all you lovers of ’70s groove-rock and root folk ensembles — basically the sounds from Scorsese’sis a Portland collective that sounds as though the vinyl era never ended and The Band didn’t break up after its last Thanksgiving at the Winterland. Joining this crew of misfit toys atare local analog UFO act(aka CV), who have been setting the phasers to phun this summer with lots of swell live shows ($10).