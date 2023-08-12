A+E

Archives | RSS

  |  

Saturday, August 12, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Saturday, Aug. 12

Posted By on Sat, Aug 12, 2023 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge Family Worship Center plays the Miniplex at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12. - PHOTO BY HARPER KING
  • Photo by Harper King
  • Family Worship Center plays the Miniplex at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12.
There’s a good one going on at the Miniplex tonight for all you lovers of ’70s groove-rock and root folk ensembles — basically the sounds from Scorsese’s The Last Waltz. Family Worship Center is a Portland collective that sounds as though the vinyl era never ended and The Band didn’t break up after its last Thanksgiving at the Winterland. Joining this crew of misfit toys at 9 p.m. are local analog UFO act Control Voltage (aka CV), who have been setting the phasers to phun this summer with lots of swell live shows ($10).
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Aug 10, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 32
Without a Jury

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation