Saturday, August 12, 2023
Music Tonight: Saturday, Aug. 12
By Collin Yeo
on Sat, Aug 12, 2023 at 4:00 AM
Photo by Harper King
Family Worship Center plays the Miniplex at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12.
There’s a good one going on at the Miniplex
tonight for all you lovers of ’70s groove-rock and root folk ensembles — basically the sounds from Scorsese’s The Last Waltz
. Family Worship Center
is a Portland collective that sounds as though the vinyl era never ended and The Band didn’t break up after its last Thanksgiving at the Winterland. Joining this crew of misfit toys at 9 p.m.
are local analog UFO act Control Voltage
(aka CV), who have been setting the phasers to phun this summer with lots of swell live shows ($10).
