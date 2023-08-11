A+E

Friday, August 11, 2023

Movies in the Park this Saturday

Posted By on Fri, Aug 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM

click to enlarge The Lost World: Jurassic Par - UNIVERSAL PICTURES
  • Universal Pictures
  • The Lost World: Jurassic Par
Unpack your snacks, roll out a blanket and settle in for a free outdoor family movie night at Sequoia Park when the Humboldt-Del Norte Film Commission presents Movies in the Park: The Lost World: Jurassic Park on Saturday, Aug. 12, starting at 7 p.m. (free). Watch giant CGI dinos scamper through Fern Canyon, projected across a large screen against the backdrop of the redwoods in the comfortable summer in Humboldt evening air (OK, maybe dress in layers). The fun starts with music by Radio Paradise, followed by cartoons and the feature film at dusk (around 8:45 p.m.). This is the last Movies in the Park for this year, so don’t miss out!
Kali Cozyris
 Kali Cozyris is the calendar editor of the North Coast Journal.

