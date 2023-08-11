Friday, August 11, 2023
Movies in the Park this Saturday
By Kali Cozyris
on Fri, Aug 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM
Universal Pictures
The Lost World: Jurassic Par
Unpack your snacks, roll out a blanket and settle in for a free outdoor family movie night at Sequoia Park
when the Humboldt-Del Norte Film Commission presents Movies in the Park: The Lost World: Jurassic Park
on Saturday, Aug. 12
, starting at 7 p.m.
(free). Watch giant CGI dinos scamper through Fern Canyon, projected across a large screen against the backdrop of the redwoods in the comfortable summer in Humboldt evening air (OK, maybe dress in layers). The fun starts with music by Radio Paradise, followed by cartoons and the feature film at dusk (around 8:45 p.m.). This is the last Movies in the Park for this year, so don’t miss out!
