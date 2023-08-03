A+E

Thursday, August 3, 2023

TBAM - World-class Performers in Trinidad this Weekend and Next

The Friction Quartet, one of many acts performing at this year's TBAM
  • The Friction Quartet, one of many acts performing at this year's TBAM
Summertime in Trinidad is as lovely as can be. Sweeping ocean vistas, abundant sunshine, quaint shops, and some of the finest art and music shows around. Taking the loveliness even higher is the renowned Trinidad Bay Art & Music Festival, happening Aug. 4-6 and Aug. 11- 13 with six concerts over two weekends at Trinidad Town Hall. The festival showcases musicians from Trinidad and beyond, as well as a visual art gallery of local artworks, all for sale by the artists. Get ticket info and full schedule of events at tbamfest.com.
