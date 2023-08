Wildwood Days Back in the Saddle

click to enlarge submitted

The wild, wild west is alive and kicking at, happeningin(free admission). The Rio Dell Volunteer Fire Department fundraiser has four days of fun for the whole family with a car cruise, an all-day music festival in the park, vendor and craft fair, Soap Box Derby, kids' night, penny scramble, vendors, kids' talent show, street dance, a baby-back rib cook-off, a bocce tournament, a softball tournament, a firefighter’s barbecue and auction,and lots more. There’s even a wild west reenactment with a shootout. Get the full schedule of events at wildwooddays.godaddysites.com