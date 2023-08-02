Wildwood Days Back in the Saddle

The wild, wild west is alive and kicking at Wildwood Days, happening Aug. 3-6 in Rio Dell (free admission). The Rio Dell Volunteer Fire Department fundraiser has four days of fun for the whole family with a car cruise, an all-day music festival in the park, vendor and craft fair, Soap Box Derby, kids' night, penny scramble, vendors, kids' talent show, street dance, a baby-back rib cook-off, a bocce tournament, a softball tournament, a firefighter’s barbecue and auction,
and lots more. There’s even a wild west reenactment with a shootout. Get the full schedule of events at wildwooddays.godaddysites.com.