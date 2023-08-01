Tuesday, August 1, 2023
Music Tonight: Tuesday, Aug. 1
By Collin Yeo
All the way back in the late ’90s, Colombian composer and guitarist Eblis Alvarez
started a project called the Meridian Brothers
that would eventually morph into the five-piece pop and tropicalia mini-orchestra that is filling the slot for the second super-cool-ass show at the Miniplex
this week. The doors are open at 8 p.m.
and I hear the advance tickets (at $25) are shifting, so be warned that day-of entry costs an extra $5.
