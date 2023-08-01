A+E

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Tuesday, Aug. 1

Posted By on Tue, Aug 1, 2023 at 4:00 AM

All the way back in the late ’90s, Colombian composer and guitarist Eblis Alvarez started a project called the Meridian Brothers that would eventually morph into the five-piece pop and tropicalia mini-orchestra that is filling the slot for the second super-cool-ass show at the Miniplex this week. The doors are open at 8 p.m. and I hear the advance tickets (at $25) are shifting, so be warned that day-of entry costs an extra $5.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Jul 27, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 30
Port of Entry

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation