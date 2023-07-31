Monday, July 31, 2023
Music Tonight: Monday, July 31
Sierra Marin and Roots Ascension
Sierra Marin and Roots Ascension
is providing the musical accompaniment for a cacao ceremony at the newish Arcata venue The Thing
this evening at 6 p.m.
A $10-$20 sliding scale door price will unlock for you all of the esoteric meaning and hidden knowledge contained in my previous sentence, which was written from a position of profound ignorance only to be expected from the mind of the uninitiated.
