Monday, July 31, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Monday, July 31

Posted By on Mon, Jul 31, 2023 at 4:00 AM

Sierra Marin and Roots Ascension - COURTESY OF THE ARTIST
  • courtesy of the artist
  • Sierra Marin and Roots Ascension
Sierra Marin and Roots Ascension is providing the musical accompaniment for a cacao ceremony at the newish Arcata venue The Thing this evening at 6 p.m. A $10-$20 sliding scale door price will unlock for you all of the esoteric meaning and hidden knowledge contained in my previous sentence, which was written from a position of profound ignorance only to be expected from the mind of the uninitiated.
