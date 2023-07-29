A+E

Archives | RSS

Saturday, July 29, 2023

Art

Eureka Street Art Festival Paints the Town

Posted By on Sat, Jul 29, 2023 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY ALEXANDER WOODARD
  • Photo by Alexander Woodard
Eureka gets prettier year by year thanks in large part to the efforts of the artists that take part in the Eureka Street Art Festival each summer. This year the theme is “Beautifying Broadway.” Local and international artists — some from as far away as Canada, Puerto Rico and Taiwan — will paint murals and create street art along South Broadway and the U.S. Highway 101 corridor from July 31 through Aug. 5. In addition to artwork going up, there will be daily art talks at 5:30 p.m. and a Block Party on Saturday, Aug. 5 from noon to 6 p.m. under the Samoa Bridge with live music, a beer garden, food and art, art and more art. Get the daily list of events at eurekastreetartfestival.com.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , ,

Trending

Speaking of Eureka Street Art Festival, Samoa Bridge

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Kali Cozyris
Bio:
 Kali Cozyris is the calendar editor of the North Coast Journal.

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Jul 27, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 30
Port of Entry

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation