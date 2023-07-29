Saturday, July 29, 2023
Eureka Street Art Festival Paints the Town
Posted
By Kali Cozyris
on Sat, Jul 29, 2023 at 6:00 AM
click to enlarge
-
Photo by Alexander Woodard
Eureka gets prettier year by year thanks in large part to the efforts of the artists that take part in the Eureka Street Art Festival
each summer. This year the theme is “Beautifying Broadway.” Local and international artists — some from as far away as Canada, Puerto Rico and Taiwan — will paint murals and create street art along South Broadway and the U.S. Highway 101 corridor from July 31 through Aug. 5.
In addition to artwork going up, there will be daily art talks
at 5:30 p.m.
and a Block Party
on Saturday, Aug. 5
from noon to 6 p.m.
under the Samoa Bridge
with live music, a beer garden, food and art, art and more art. Get the daily list of events at eurekastreetartfestival.com
.
Tags: Eureka Street Art Festival, Samoa Bridge, Image