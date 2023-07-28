Friday, July 28, 2023
Music Tonight: Friday, July 28
By Collin Yeo
Locate S,1
is the dance pop project of glammy chanteuse and songwriter Christina Schneider, whose work has been augmented by producer Kevin Barnes from campy supergroup Of Montreal. Her second album, Personalia, has delivered her and her musical cohorts to the Miniplex
tonight at 9 p.m.
This is the first of two fairly clutch shows at this venue this week, so stay tuned if you like to dance to exquisite sounds ($12).
Photo by Ebru Yildiz, submitted
