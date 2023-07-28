A+E

Friday, July 28, 2023

Music Tonight: Friday, July 28

Posted By on Fri, Jul 28, 2023 at 4:00 AM

Locate S,1 is the dance pop project of glammy chanteuse and songwriter Christina Schneider, whose work has been augmented by producer Kevin Barnes from campy supergroup Of Montreal. Her second album, Personalia, has delivered her and her musical cohorts to the Miniplex tonight at 9 p.m. This is the first of two fairly clutch shows at this venue this week, so stay tuned if you like to dance to exquisite sounds ($12).
click to enlarge Locate S,1 plays the Miniplex on Friday, July 28 at 9 p.m. - PHOTO BY EBRU YILDIZ, SUBMITTED
  • Photo by Ebru Yildiz, submitted
  • Locate S,1 plays the Miniplex on Friday, July 28 at 9 p.m.
Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

