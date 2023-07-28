Music Tonight: Friday, July 28

click to enlarge Photo by Ebru Yildiz, submitted

Locate S,1 plays the Miniplex on Friday, July 28 at 9 p.m.

is the dance pop project of glammy chanteuse and songwriter Christina Schneider, whose work has been augmented by producer Kevin Barnes from campy supergroup Of Montreal. Her second album, Personalia, has delivered her and her musical cohorts to thetonight atThis is the first of two fairly clutch shows at this venue this week, so stay tuned if you like to dance to exquisite sounds ($12).