Here we are near the end of July and those blackberries are sweet on the vine, and even sweeter baked in a pie. Get your piece (or the whole thing!) at the 63rd annual Westhaven Wild Blackberry Festival this Sunday, July 30, from 10 a.m.to 4 p.m. at the Westhaven Fire Hall (free admission). Enjoy live music from Pete Monahan, the Back Seat Drivers, Turtle Goodwater and Sequoia Rose while you treasure hunt from local craft vendors, hit up the food trucks, take firehouse tours and relax in the sun. Get there early to take home one of the hundreds of homemade blackberry pies, jams and jellies before they sell out.