Thursday, July 27, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Thursday, July 27

Posted By on Thu, Jul 27, 2023 at 4:00 AM

Humboldt Folklife continues in the fair town of Blue Lake and better people than myself have reported on the details. I’m here to suggest a free after-show at the Logger Bar at 9 p.m., where local carved burl sound dealers Strix Vega and Oaktop will be auctioning the jams for those lucky enough to have made it through all the many fine hurdles of the day.
In Print This Week: Jul 27, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 30
