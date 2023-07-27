Thursday, July 27, 2023
Music Tonight: Thursday, July 27
By Collin Yeo
on Thu, Jul 27, 2023 at 4:00 AM
Humboldt Folklife continues in the fair town of Blue Lake and better people than myself have reported on the details. I’m here to suggest a free after-show at the Logger Bar
at 9 p.m.
, where local carved burl sound dealers Strix Vega
and Oaktop
will be auctioning the jams for those lucky enough to have made it through all the many fine hurdles of the day.
