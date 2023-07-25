Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Comedy Tonight: Tuesday, July 25
By Collin Yeo
Savage Henry Comedy Club
is hosting Show Up, Go Up
night, which means that when the doors open at 9 p.m.
, the first eight comedians to show up and sign-up are the night’s featured performers, allotted 10 minutes apiece to share their wares. For the rest of you, $5 helps keep the lights on, which is now perhaps more important than ever given the recent serious health scare of owner Chris Durant. If you like this local comedy venue — and who but the terminally unsmiling among us doesn’t — come do your part.
