A+E

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Fun

Comedy Tonight: Tuesday, July 25

Posted By on Tue, Jul 25, 2023 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
Savage Henry Comedy Club is hosting Show Up, Go Up night, which means that when the doors open at 9 p.m., the first eight comedians to show up and sign-up are the night’s featured performers, allotted 10 minutes apiece to share their wares. For the rest of you, $5 helps keep the lights on, which is now perhaps more important than ever given the recent serious health scare of owner Chris Durant. If you like this local comedy venue — and who but the terminally unsmiling among us doesn’t — come do your part.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Jul 20, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 29
‘A Normal Saturday’

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation