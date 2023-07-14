Something for Everyone at Northern Nights Music Festival

click to enlarge
Photo by Alexander Woodard
Festival goers at NNMF float on the water at the River Stage.
The EDM-heavy Northern Nights Music Festival
lights up the star-filled skies over Cooks Valley Campground
from July 14- 16
with three days of just about everything you could imagine from a music festival. Revelers from all over descend upon the Eel River for this three-day weekend of camping, music, cannabis, art, food, wellness and floating the river. Headliners this year include big names like Big Gigantic, G Jones, Mura Masa, TOKiMONSTA, Netsky, NotLö, Mimosa, ION, Paper Idol, KR3TURE
and more. The festival also boasts several stages for music, a cannabis lounge, yoga, art, clothes and food vendors, live art, an array of aerialists, dancers, painters and others getting creative in the redwoods. Get ticket details and music lineup at northernnights.org
