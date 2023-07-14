A+E

Archives | RSS

  |  

Friday, July 14, 2023

Music

Something for Everyone at Northern Nights Music Festival

Posted By on Fri, Jul 14, 2023 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge Festival goers at NNMF float on the water at the River Stage. - PHOTO BY ALEXANDER WOODARD
  • Photo by Alexander Woodard
  • Festival goers at NNMF float on the water at the River Stage.
The EDM-heavy Northern Nights Music Festival lights up the star-filled skies over Cooks Valley Campground from July 14- 16 with three days of just about everything you could imagine from a music festival. Revelers from all over descend upon the Eel River for this three-day weekend of camping, music, cannabis, art, food, wellness and floating the river. Headliners this year include big names like Big Gigantic, G Jones, Mura Masa, TOKiMONSTA, Netsky, NotLö, Mimosa, ION, Paper Idol, KR3TURE and more. The festival also boasts several stages for music, a cannabis lounge, yoga, art, clothes and food vendors, live art, an array of aerialists, dancers, painters and others getting creative in the redwoods. Get ticket details and music lineup at northernnights.org.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Trending

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Kali Cozyris
Bio:
 Kali Cozyris is the calendar editor of the North Coast Journal.

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Jul 13, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 28
Fungi for All Seasons

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation