Thursday, July 13, 2023
Fortuna Rodeo Action this Weekend
Posted
By Kali Cozyris
on Thu, Jul 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM
Get ready for nighttime action at the Fortuna Rodeo
this week with the best of the best competing against rip snortin’ bulls for big bucks during Bullfighters Only
, happening Friday, July 14
, from 5:30 to 11 p.m.
at Fortuna Rodeo Grounds
. Get tickets online at northcoasttickets.com/events/bullfighters-only-7-14-2023
. There’s more bucking excitement at the Bulls, Broncs and Brews
event on Saturday, July 15
, from 6 to 11 p.m.
also at the Rodeo Grounds
($10, $5 child). Music, mud, memories! Get your tickets at northcoasttickets.com/events/bulls-broncs-and-brews-7-15-2023
.
For complete rodeo schedule, including the carnival, barbecue, daytime rodeos and more, head over to fortunarodeo.com.
