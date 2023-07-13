A+E

Thursday, July 13, 2023

Fun / Sports

Fortuna Rodeo Action this Weekend

Posted By on Thu, Jul 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM

Get ready for nighttime action at the Fortuna Rodeo this week with the best of the best competing against rip snortin’ bulls for big bucks during Bullfighters Only, happening Friday, July 14, from 5:30 to 11 p.m. at Fortuna Rodeo Grounds. Get tickets online at northcoasttickets.com/events/bullfighters-only-7-14-2023. There’s more bucking excitement at the Bulls, Broncs and Brews event on Saturday, July 15, from 6 to 11 p.m. also at the Rodeo Grounds ($10, $5 child). Music, mud, memories! Get your tickets at northcoasttickets.com/events/bulls-broncs-and-brews-7-15-2023.

For complete rodeo schedule, including the carnival, barbecue, daytime rodeos and more, head over to fortunarodeo.com.
