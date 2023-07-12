Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Music Tonight: Wednesday, July 12
By Collin Yeo
on Wed, Jul 12, 2023 at 4:00 AM
Solo acts are an occasional treat in this column, as the people involved often seem to be extra dedicated and focused on their work in a way that often can’t be as intense when diffused across a larger ensemble or band. Plexusplay
is one such artist, a performer whose work is defined by a virtuosic relationship with mallet-based chromatic instruments and EDM club-style visuals. The Arcata Playhouse
is hosting this eccentric prodigy at 7 p.m.
, and for $15 ($10 for students), you can have a gander at a sui generis musical being at the height of his talent.
