Music Tonight: Wednesday, July 12

click to enlarge Shutterstock

Solo acts are an occasional treat in this column, as the people involved often seem to be extra dedicated and focused on their work in a way that often can’t be as intense when diffused across a larger ensemble or band.is one such artist, a performer whose work is defined by a virtuosic relationship with mallet-based chromatic instruments and EDM club-style visuals. Theis hosting this eccentric prodigy at, and for $15 ($10 for students), you can have a gander at a sui generis musical being at the height of his talent.