Saturday, July 8, 2023
Music Tonight: Saturday, July 8
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Sat, Jul 8, 2023 at 4:00 AM
As I mentioned in my dual record review (page 16), the good people in Wild Abandon
are putting on a shindig at Humbrews
tonight to showcase their second album Character Study
. Along for the ride are rising local pop stars The California Poppies
, as well as DJs Bumblecrow
and Choppa Whoppa
. Starting time is 8 p.m.
and $10 buys access to the entire evening’s entertainment.
