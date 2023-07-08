A+E

Saturday, July 8, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Saturday, July 8

Posted By on Sat, Jul 8, 2023 at 4:00 AM

As I mentioned in my dual record review (page 16), the good people in Wild Abandon are putting on a shindig at Humbrews tonight to showcase their second album Character Study. Along for the ride are rising local pop stars The California Poppies, as well as DJs Bumblecrow and Choppa Whoppa. Starting time is 8 p.m. and $10 buys access to the entire evening’s entertainment.
