Friday, July 7, 2023

Community / Fun / Music

Bigfoot Daze in Willow Creek this Saturday

Posted By on Fri, Jul 7, 2023 at 6:00 AM

Celebrate the Notorious BIG (foot, that is) at Bigfoot Daze, Saturday, July 8, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Willow Creek (free admission). The 61st annual family-friendly festival offers a downtown parade and a slew of activities at Veterans Park, including food and vendor booths, a horseshoe tournament, ice cream social, Bigfoot calling contest, watermelon eating contest and logging competition. Enjoy live music by Arkaingelle and Winstrong w/the WiseDem Band and Absynth Quartet, plus sets by DJ Pandemonium Jones.
Kali Cozyris
 Kali Cozyris is the calendar editor of the North Coast Journal.

