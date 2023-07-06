A+E

Archives | RSS

Thursday, July 6, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Thursday, July 6

Posted By on Thu, Jul 6, 2023 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
The Siren’s Song Tavern is hosting an alternative rock night at 7:30 p.m. Frequency Within is a touring act from SoCal, while local heavies Drastic Gnarlys anchor things down in the 707. I don’t know the door charge as of press time, but if you leave the house with $20, you should be able to cover the entrance fee and a drink or two.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Jul 6, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 27
Black Snakes

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation