Thursday, July 6, 2023
Music Tonight: Thursday, July 6
By Collin Yeo
The Siren’s Song Tavern
is hosting an alternative rock night at 7:30 p.m. Frequency Within
is a touring act from SoCal, while local heavies Drastic Gnarlys
anchor things down in the 707. I don’t know the door charge as of press time, but if you leave the house with $20, you should be able to cover the entrance fee and a drink or two.
