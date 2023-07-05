Wednesday, July 5, 2023
Music Tonight: Wednesday, July 5
By Collin Yeo
on Wed, Jul 5, 2023 at 4:00 AM
Paradise Tax
is a surf rock band whose members hail from parts of Oregon and the tropical island of Maui. The group is headlining a show tonight at 7 p.m.
at the Siren’s Song Tavern
, with a lineup of locals who have various styles of complimentary sounds for the bill. Those groups are The Flying Hellfish
(nice reference from The Simpsons), Drastic Gnarlys
and Miazma
($10).
