Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Music Tonight: Wednesday, July 5

Posted By on Wed, Jul 5, 2023 at 4:00 AM

Paradise Tax is a surf rock band whose members hail from parts of Oregon and the tropical island of Maui. The group is headlining a show tonight at 7 p.m. at the Siren’s Song Tavern, with a lineup of locals who have various styles of complimentary sounds for the bill. Those groups are The Flying Hellfish (nice reference from The Simpsons), Drastic Gnarlys and Miazma ($10).
In Print This Week: Jun 29, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 26
Pride in Full Stride

