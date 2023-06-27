Music Tonight: Tuesday, June 27

click to enlarge Courtesy of the artist

Cory Hanson plays the Miniplex on Tuesday, June 27, at 8 p.m.

is best known as the frontman of Los Angeles psyche band Wand, which has been making a name for itself over the past decade with a few acclaimed records on the Drag City label, as well as extensive touring to support those albums. Tonight at, he performs his solo material at the, a departure from his flashy, big-band material. Expect dark Americana and bad trip, motel murder-scene vibes ($15).