Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Music Tonight: Tuesday, June 27
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Tue, Jun 27, 2023 at 4:00 AM
click to enlarge
Cory Hanson
-
Courtesy of the artist
-
Cory Hanson plays the Miniplex on Tuesday, June 27, at 8 p.m.
is best known as the frontman of Los Angeles psyche band Wand, which has been making a name for itself over the past decade with a few acclaimed records on the Drag City label, as well as extensive touring to support those albums. Tonight at 8 p.m.
, he performs his solo material at the Miniplex
, a departure from his flashy, big-band material. Expect dark Americana and bad trip, motel murder-scene vibes ($15).
