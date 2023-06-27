A+E

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Tuesday, June 27

Posted By on Tue, Jun 27, 2023 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge Cory Hanson plays the Miniplex on Tuesday, June 27, at 8 p.m. - COURTESY OF THE ARTIST
  • Courtesy of the artist
  • Cory Hanson plays the Miniplex on Tuesday, June 27, at 8 p.m.
Cory Hanson is best known as the frontman of Los Angeles psyche band Wand, which has been making a name for itself over the past decade with a few acclaimed records on the Drag City label, as well as extensive touring to support those albums. Tonight at 8 p.m., he performs his solo material at the Miniplex, a departure from his flashy, big-band material. Expect dark Americana and bad trip, motel murder-scene vibes ($15).
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Jun 22, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 25
McKinleyville, Inc.?

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation