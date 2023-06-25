Sunday, June 25, 2023
Music Tonight: Sunday, June 25
By Collin Yeo
on Sun, Jun 25, 2023 at 4:00 AM
Fieldbrook Winery
has kicked off its summer concert schedule with Thursday’s 5:30 p.m. show by Canary and the Vamp. Today at 1:30 p.m.
, you can enjoy the music of The Country Pretenders
, which, I am told, has a dusky and smooth vintage twang. All performances are free to those with food and table reservations.
