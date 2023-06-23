Summer Arts and Music Festival this Weekend

The Mateel Community Center is bringing the party back this weekend with its 46th annual Summer Arts and Music Festival, happening Saturday, June 24, and Sunday, June 25, at its new location County Line Ranch. The two-day celebration along the South Fork of the beautiful Eel River features huge musical acts like Ozomatli, Mike Love and the Full Circle, 420 Funk Mob, Trulio Disgracias and many more doing their thing on three stages. There’ll be no shortage of local and regional craft vendors, international food vendors, local cannabis offerings, local beer and wine, and an interactive kids’ zone. And new this year: camping! Stake out your spot in the sun and enjoy the good vibes. The Summer of You is on now. Get ticket info at summerartsandmusicfestival.com.