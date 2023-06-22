A+E

Thursday, June 22, 2023

Art / Community / Dance

HAPI "Exploring Roots" Festival Opens Friday

Posted By on Thu, Jun 22, 2023 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge Chisato Hughes.documentary filmmaker. - SUBMITTED
  • submitted
  • Chisato Hughes.documentary filmmaker.
Humboldt, clear your calendars for an exceptional new festival happening this weekend. Humboldt Asians & Pacific Islanders in Solidarity (HAPI) presents the Exploring Our Roots Arts Festival, Friday, June 23 from 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, June 24, from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Arcata Playhouse ($10-$15 per event or $45 for festival). The festival offers performances, art, music and films illuminating histories and culture of BIPOC people. There will be a Many Moons documentary about Charlie Moon and the Chinese Expulsions, and a talk by filmmaker Chisato Hughes. There will also be a concert and workshop on exploring roots through the arts by Julian Saporiti. Don’t miss legendary guitarist Hiroya Tsukumoto, folk artist Aireene Espiritu, painter Yasushi Matsui, performances by Humboldt Taiko and Humboldt County Lao Dancers. For more information, visit hapihumboldt.org.
click to enlarge Hiroya Tsukamoto, guitarist and composer. - SUBMITTED
  • Submitted
  • Hiroya Tsukamoto, guitarist and composer.
