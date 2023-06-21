Movies Tonight: Wednesday, June 21

click to enlarge

Assuming the weather cooperates and you can enjoy some sunshine on either end of the workday, that’s my real pick for the longest day of the year. However, evening is another matter and I’m going with another movie night, specifically Sci-Fi Night at the. Merging some of my favorite artists into one cult classic is always going to be a draw for me, and few films achieve that better than, where director Paul Verhoeven oversees a story sourced from the work of Philip K. Dick and fleshed out by, among other people, DanO’Bannon, who wrote the screenplay for Alien. This one doesn’t miss. It’sfor the pre- show, $5 to get in, $9 for admission and a poster.