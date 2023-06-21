A+E

Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Cinema

Movies Tonight: Wednesday, June 21

Posted By on Wed, Jun 21, 2023 at 4:00 AM

Assuming the weather cooperates and you can enjoy some sunshine on either end of the workday, that’s my real pick for the longest day of the year. However, evening is another matter and I’m going with another movie night, specifically Sci-Fi Night at the Arcata Theatre Lounge. Merging some of my favorite artists into one cult classic is always going to be a draw for me, and few films achieve that better than Total Recall, where director Paul Verhoeven oversees a story sourced from the work of Philip K. Dick and fleshed out by, among other people, Dan
O’Bannon, who wrote the screenplay for Alien. This one doesn’t miss. It’s 6 p.m. for the pre- show, $5 to get in, $9 for admission and a poster.
