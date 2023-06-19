A+E

Monday, June 19, 2023

Tango Concert at the Playhouse

Posted By on Mon, Jun 19, 2023 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • submitted
Follow the sound of piano keys and Spanish squeezebox to the Arcata Playhouse on Tuesday, June 20, at 7 p.m., when Tango with Winnie and Hugo takes the stage ($15). Globe-trotting pianist Winnie Cheung and Grammy-nominated bandoneon player Hugo Satorre present the milonga style of Argentinian tango music. Get your tickets, get your seats and let these musicians take you away.
