Monday, June 19, 2023
Tango Concert at the Playhouse
Follow the sound of piano keys and Spanish squeezebox to the Arcata Playhouse
on Tuesday, June 20
, at 7 p.m.
, when Tango with Winnie and Hugo
takes the stage ($15). Globe-trotting pianist Winnie Cheung and Grammy-nominated bandoneon player Hugo Satorre present the milonga style of Argentinian tango music. Get your tickets, get your seats and let these musicians take you away.
