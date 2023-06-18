A+E

Sunday, June 18, 2023

Music Today: Sunday. June 18

Posted By on Sun, Jun 18, 2023 at 4:00 AM

Fernstock, Fernstock, Fernstock! Fernstock 2023 is coming to the Humboldt County Fairgrounds today. Starting at noon, there will be two stages with 15 bands competing for $5,000 and a chance to play at the Humboldt County Fair. In addition to the music, there will be oodles of food and local vendors, tasty local beverages, family activities, etc. Tickets range from $15-$50, and it looks like I’m going to be one of the judges this year, so I’ll be wearing my best ears. Here’s a quick list of the bands, in no particular order, to maintain my official neutrality:
Makenu, The Undercovers, Caribbean Jazz Odyssey, Jacki & the Jollies, Insomnia Syndrome, The Critics, Thundercloud, Buddy Reed and the Rip It Ups, Malicious Algorithm, The Triple Tones, Ruckus, The Melange, Young & Lovely, So Hum Girls Band, and September Rain.
