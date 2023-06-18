Music Today: Sunday. June 18

click to enlarge Shutterstock

Fernstock, Fernstock, Fernstock!is coming to the Humboldt County Fairgrounds today. Starting at, there will be two stages with 15 bands competing for $5,000 and a chance to play at the Humboldt County Fair. In addition to the music, there will be oodles of food and local vendors, tasty local beverages, family activities, etc. Tickets range from $15-$50, and it looks like I’m going to be one of the judges this year, so I’ll be wearing my best ears. Here’s a quick list of the bands, in no particular order, to maintain my official neutrality:and