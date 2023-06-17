A+E

Saturday, June 17, 2023

Music Tonight: Saturday, June 17

Posted By on Sat, Jun 17, 2023 at 4:00 AM

The Freeks are a phuzzy as phuck Los Angeles psych band featuring members of Fu Manchu, Claw Hammer and Backbiter. They are known for playing it loud, hard and weird. Eureka is lucky enough to host that glorious noise tonight, specifically the Shanty, where the fellas will be joined by Sky Screamer and Mystery Meat. Luckier still, this 9 p.m. freekshow is free.
