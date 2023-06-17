Saturday, June 17, 2023
Music Tonight: Saturday, June 17
By Collin Yeo
on Sat, Jun 17, 2023 at 4:00 AM
The Freeks
are a phuzzy as phuck Los Angeles psych band featuring members of Fu Manchu, Claw Hammer and Backbiter. They are known for playing it loud, hard and weird. Eureka is lucky enough to host that glorious noise tonight, specifically the Shanty
, where the fellas will be joined by Sky Screamer
and Mystery Meat
. Luckier still, this 9 p.m.
freekshow is free.
