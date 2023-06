click to enlarge Shutterstock

Fifteen bands enter, one band emerges as champion of. OK, that was dramatic. But so is a hoard of local rockers, funksters, folksters, metalheads and punks duking it out on three stages at theon, from($20-$50, free to kids under 11). Mosh, swing, headbang or get down as the music moves you, and check out the kids’ activities, vendors and food trucks between sets while the musicians vie for the $5,000 prize. Those about to rock, we salute you.