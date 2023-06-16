Friday, June 16, 2023
Music Tonight: Friday, June 16
By Collin Yeo
on Fri, Jun 16, 2023 at 4:00 AM
The Outer Space
is hosting a triad of off-kilter “dark was the night, cold was the ground” noisemakers at 7 p.m. Come check out Setlist favs Blackplate
as they share the stage with Vulture Feather
and Monkey Business
, both of whom have been given the thumbs up from this writer. This all-ages event has a sliding scale cost of $5-$20, and none of these acts are from Arcata, so think about the cost of gassing up a band van and chip in accordingly.
