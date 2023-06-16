A+E

Friday, June 16, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Friday, June 16

Posted By on Fri, Jun 16, 2023 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
The Outer Space is hosting a triad of off-kilter “dark was the night, cold was the ground” noisemakers at 7 p.m. Come check out Setlist favs Blackplate as they share the stage with Vulture Feather and Monkey Business, both of whom have been given the thumbs up from this writer. This all-ages event has a sliding scale cost of $5-$20, and none of these acts are from Arcata, so think about the cost of gassing up a band van and chip in accordingly.
