Saturday, June 10, 2023

Sunday in the Park with Wine

Posted By on Sat, Jun 10, 2023 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
Uncork a picture-perfect Sunday in the park with friends at this year’s Art and Wine in the Park, happening Sunday, June 11, from noon to 6 p.m. at Rohner Park (free admission, $35 for commemorative glass, art ticket and 10 tasting tickets). Enjoy wine samples from Northern California wine makers, food, live music, an arts and crafts market, an interactive paint event and art activities for kids and more.
